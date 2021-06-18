Stoke Newington: Man blind in one eye after mask joke attack
A man who cracked a joke about a face mask has lost sight in one eye after being beaten up outside a north London restaurant.
The victim, in his 30s, had a metal chair thrown at him and was repeatedly punched in the face in Stoke Newington.
He had joked that a man entering the restaurant at 19:30 BST on 2 June wearing a clown mask would not be let in, to which the man took offence.
The suspects are described as black men. There have been no arrests.
'Terrible consequences'
The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone, a broken nose and a broken finger during the attack on Stoke Newington High Street.
Det Const Gary Holland, of the Central East Command Unit, said: "A simple joke had led to a man being so badly beaten that he has lost sight in one of his eyes.
"How can it be that a trivial remark has led to such terrible consequences?
"Any right-minded person reading this will know how wrong this is and I am asking anyone who knows anything about this assault to call police."