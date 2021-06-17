Sasha Johnson: Two more men charged over shooting
- Published
Police have charged two more men over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.
Ms Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, remains in a critical condition after the attack at a house party in Peckham, south London, on 23 May.
On Thursday police charged Prince Dixon, 25, and Troy Reid, 19, with conspiracy to murder.
A total of four men have been charged in connection with the shooting, while four others remain on bail until June.
Police previously charged Cameron Deriggs and Devonte Brown, both 18, with conspiracy to murder. They will appear at the Old Bailey in the coming weeks.
Ms Johnson was rushed to hospital following the incident, which happened in the back garden of a house.
She has undergone two operations to release pressure on her brain since but remains critically ill.
Her mother, Ellet Dalling, previously said her family had been left "devastated" by the shooting, and her daughter's children keep "asking where their mummy is".
Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said: "The investigation has made significant progress over the last three weeks as evidenced by these latest charges.
"The investigation team have worked tirelessly but we are still struggling with a distinct lack of witnesses."