Nóra Quoirin death: Inquest ruling changed to open verdict
A Malaysian High Court judge has overturned the inquest ruling in the death of Nóra Quoirin and changed it to an open verdict.
The 15-year-old, from Balham, south-west London, was discovered dead nine days after she went missing from an eco-resort in August 2019.
A coroner had recorded her death was due to misadventure.
But Judge Azizul Adnan overturned the ruling saying there was "no creditable evidence to support any other verdict".
"I am of the view the verdict of misadventure ought to be vacated in the interests of justice and substituted as an open verdict," he said.