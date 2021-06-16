Cruella's spectacles stolen from Sloane Square shop
A pair of glasses worn in the new film Cruella which had been due to be auctioned for charity have been stolen.
Thieves broke into the Tom Davies eyewear store in Sloane Square, central London, taking hundreds of pairs of spectacles off the shelves.
The frames had a total value of about £500,000 but the Cruella ones were expected to raise more than their retail price at auction.
The film is the origin story of the villain from 101 Dalmatians.
Stars of the film Emma Stone and Dame Emma Thompson each wore two pairs of the specially-designed glasses on set.
A "wanted" poster issued by the shop following the burglary said: "If you are offered any sunglasses with "TOM DAVIES FOR CRUELLA" engraved on the inside arm, please can you let us know.
"These distinctive frames have a far bigger value at a charity auction than to the criminals who vandalised our store and will struggle to sell them.
"If you have the glasses in your possession, we will swap them for a pair of Tom Davies sunglasses. Unless you're one of the thieves, in which case we will happily hand you over to the authorities."