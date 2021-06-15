Agnes Akom: Human remains found in hunt for missing woman
Human remains have been found in the search for Agnes Akom, who has been missing since 9 May.
Officers made the discovery at Neasden Recreation Ground, north-west London, about two miles from the 20-year-old's home in Cricklewood Broadway.
Official identification has not yet been made but the family of Ms Akom, a Hungarian national, has been told of the development.
A 63-year-old man, Neculai Paizan, has been charged with her murder.
Ms Akom, who was also known as "Dora" moved to the UK three years ago. She has not been seen or heard from since the day of her disappearance.
Det Ch Insp Neil John from the Met's specialist crime unit said the find was "both shocking and deeply disturbing".
Forensic investigators are expected to remain at the recreation ground for the next few days.