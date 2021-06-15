Wembley park stabbings: Piercing scream heard on night sisters were killed
A piercing scream was heard on the night two sisters were savagely stabbed to death in a park, the Old Bailey has heard.
Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were allegedly attacked by Danyal Hussein whilst celebrating Ms Henry's birthday in Wembley last June.
Resident Elaine Williams said she was watching television at 01:45 BST when she heard a man shouting and then more than one woman shouting "really loud".
Mr Hussein, 19, denies murdering them.
Their bodies were discovered intertwined in bushes by Ms Smallman's boyfriend Adam Stone, who himself screamed upon discovering the missing women on 7 June 2020.
Ms Smallman had been stabbed 28 times while Ms Henry was stabbed eight times.
Ms Williams told the court how she had been watching Silent Witness in the early hours of 7 June when she heard noises.
"All of a sudden I heard one female voice," she said. "And after I heard this really piercing scream that will live with me forever. It was so intense."
She told jurors that it sounded "like a massive argument".
Riel Karmy-Jones QC, defending, asked if it sounded like the voices knew each other. Ms Williams replied: "No."
The next witness, Linda Guerrero, told how she saw two people in bushes as she walked her beagle Bambi on the morning of 7 June last year, before the bodies were discovered.
"As I peered in, I looked to see what I thought was a couple. The reason I thought it was a couple, the person lying on the floor with their back to me, it looked like they had a bare back," she said.
"I also saw a pair of shoes that seemed to be draped over the person with the bare back. I said something along the lines: 'Are you OK, are you alright mate?' There was no response."
The witness said that she later reported what she believed were rough sleepers to StreetLink, which helps homeless people.
Mr Hussein, 19, from Blackheath in south-east London, also denies illegal possession of a knife.
The trial continues.