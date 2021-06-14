Wembley park stabbings: Boyfriend screamed after finding sisters' bodies
- Published
The boyfriend of one of two sisters who were stabbed to death in a Wembley park has described his terror at finding their bodies in a bush.
Adam Stone, Nicole Smallman's partner, told jurors he "screamed" and "fell to my knees in front of Nicole" when he found her body and that of her sister, Bibaa Henry, in Fryent Country Park.
He told the Old Bailey he went looking for the women after they failed to return from a birthday event last June.
Danyal Hussein denies murdering them.
The sisters' bodies were found lying top to toe and intertwined, the day after the birthday celebration for 46-year-old Ms Henry. She had been stabbed eight times and Ms Smallman 28 times.
The court has previously seen a handwritten "contract" taken from 19-year-old Mr Hussein's home, which purports to be between him and the "mighty King Lucifuge Rofocale". In the note, the signatory promises to kill six women every six months in exchange for winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot lottery.
Mr Stone, who had lived with 27-year-old Ms Smallman for four years, said he began looking for the women when his girlfriend was not contactable the day after the party.
Along with his parents and a friend of the sisters, they returned to the scene of the celebration where his father found a knife in the grass.
"The second I saw the knife I started to run," Mr Stone said. "I already had my phone calling 999," adding that he did not know where he was running.
"I decided to look in the bushes. I peered through a bush and saw some shoes. Then I ran around and dived into the bush.
"I feel to my knees in front of Nicole, probably about a foot away."
He described how he then screamed, before telling his parents and the rest of the search party "not to look in there".
Earlier, a friend of Ms Henry, Nina Esmat, had described the "lovely" and "positive" atmosphere at the party, on 5 June, in the hours before the stabbings.
She was one of the last to leave, at about 23:45 BST, while the sisters stayed on, the court heard.
She told jurors: "I had the impression they were not going to stay long. It felt a safe space."
Ms Esmat described how she was with another concerned friend searching the park when she spotted Ms Henry's new designer prescription sunglasses in the grass.
"I saw them glinting in the sun and my heart sank. I just knew she would not have left them behind."
Mr Hussein, 19, from Blackheath in south-east London, also denies illegal possession of a knife.
The trial continues.