Euro 2020: Fan in serious condition after falling at Wembley

Published
image copyrightEPA
image captionSome 22,500 people were at Wembley as England took on Croatia

A football fan has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from a stand during England's opening Euro 2020 match at Wembley.

They were hurt just after kick-off at 14:00 BST in the match against Croatia.

"The spectator was given on-site medical attention and was then taken to hospital," a stadium spokesperson said.

They added that Wembley is working with tournament organisers Uefa to ensure the matter is fully investigated and are monitoring the situation.

A spokesperson for Uefa said: "[We] can confirm that a spectator fell from the stands and was taken to hospital in a serious condition."

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal in the game, to give England a winning start to their Euro campaign.

