Euro 2020: Key workers cheer on England in Trafalgar Square
Hundreds of key workers converged on Trafalgar Square to cheer on England as they beat Croatia at Euro 2020.
An official fan zone was set up in the famous central London space with large screens erected either side of Nelson's Column for people to watch the match.
Benches were put in place and supporters asked to maintain social distancing throughout the game.
One transport worker said it was "nice" that key workers were being recognised for their efforts.
Cheers erupted from the square and were followed by chants of "football's coming home" as Raheem Sterling scored England's first goal of the tournament.
The home side went on to beat Croatia 1-0.
Police, transport workers, NHS and ambulance staff are being given the chance to watch the first two England games in the fan park.
Rosie Baldock, an emergency resource dispatcher for the London Ambulance Service, said being invited to the event was recognition for her and colleagues' efforts.
"The fact we can celebrate out here today shows how hard we've been working," the 26-year-old added.
Transport for London staff trainer John McCarthy, 41, said the event felt "normal" and he was "looking forward to being a bit more normal".
He added the past 12 months had been "a long, hard slog... so it's nice to be recognised".
London's mayor Sadiq Khan, who was also in the square, said key workers had "gone above and beyond over the last 18 months" and "this is our way to thank them".
"After the darkness and trauma of the last months we need this to uplift our spirits," he added.
Elsewhere in the capital, a vast outdoor art gallery featuring thousands of photographs of Londoners was installed on the road across Tower Bridge to celebrate the championships.
The Inside Out project, created by French artist JR, will move to locations in Lewisham, King's Cross, Tottenham and the Royal Docks throughout the tournament.
Mr Khan previously the installation was "a celebration of our diversity".
