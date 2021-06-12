BBC News

Hayes stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with Jalan Woods-Bell's murder

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionJalan Woods-Bell was stabbed near to Global Academy in Hayes

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed to death outside a west London school.

Jalan Woods-Bell, 15, was knifed multiple times near Global Academy on Blyth Road, Hayes, at about 08:30 BST on Friday.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The charged teenager appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court earlier, the Met said.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday, the force added.

