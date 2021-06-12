BBC News

Sasha Johnson: Second man charged over activist's shooting

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionSasha Johnson is a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement

A second man has been charged over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.

Ms Johnson, 27, was shot in the head at a house party in Peckham on 23 May and is in a critical condition in hospital.

Cameron Deriggs, from Bromley Hill, Lewisham, has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

The Met Police said the 18-year-old had appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier where he was remanded in custody.

