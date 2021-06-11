Wembley park stabbings: Sisters murder accused 'scared' after arrest
- Published
A teenager accused of killing two sisters in a park told police he was "confused" and "scared" after his arrest, a court has heard.
Danyal Hussein is accused of repeatedly stabbing Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, last June after seeking a "sacrificial deal" with a demon.
The sisters were killed hours after celebrating Ms Henry's birthday in Fryent Country Park, Wembley.
Mr Hussein denies two counts of murder and possessing an offensive weapon.
Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Mr Hussein as he was taken into custody at Wandsworth Police Station on 1 July after he was arrested.
The court heard an officer asked how the 19-year-old was feeling.
Mr Hussein replied: "I'm really confused, scared."
PC William Lucas was among the officers deployed to arrest Mr Hussein in Blackheath, south-east London, after he was not found at his father's address near Fryent Country Park.
"I immediately recognised the male who opened the door as Danyal Hussein," PC Lucas said.
"I told him he was under arrest on suspicion of murder. I explained to him he had been linked to two murders in Fryent Country Park and gave the date June 6 2020.
"I noticed he had several cuts to his right hand. I counted three sets of stitches".
He added that Mr Hussein appeared to be "quite calm".
Jurors heard how he had been treated in hospital for an injury to his hand after the women's deaths.
Mr Hussein told an arresting officer he suffered injuries to his hand because he "was getting robbed".
The trial continues.