Euro 2020: Bobby Moore Bridge football mural remains on display in Wembley
- Published
A tile mural showing England footballers will not be covered following a local campaign.
It is on the underpass at Bobby Moore Bridge on the approach to the stadium and it shows players in front of the old Wembley's iconic twin towers.
Property Developers Quintain said Brent Council agreed it could cover the art work but it will now not do so.
Historian Philip Grant said it was good the mural will be on display for fans during Euro 2020.
Quintain, after conversations with Brent Council, said it would leave the mural uncovered until at least August 2024, the local democracy service reports.
'Value the mural very much'
Mr Grant, of the Wembley History Society, had urged the council to speak with the developer about the issue.
The council's chief executive, Carolyn Downs, said both the council and Quintain "value the mural very much", which is why they have kept it on display for "a considerable period of time".
Mr Grant said: "This should never have been in doubt, and it should not have taken months of dispute with council officers, and a great effort by the local community, to confirm what we had been promised in 2019.
"I am grateful to Brent's chief executive and council leader for their help in finally sorting this out."
Euro 2020 which was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic starts on Friday.
Wembley is set to host eight games during the tournament, including all three of England's group games, both semi-finals and the final.