Fishmongers' Hall: Usman Khan was lawfully killed by police
- Published
A convicted terrorist who was shot dead following the Fishmongers' Hall attack was lawfully killed, an inquest jury has found.
Usman Khan fatally stabbed Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones during a prisoner rehabilitation conference at the London venue on 29 November 2019.
He was chased from the hall on to London Bridge by three men, before being shot at 20 times by armed police.
The inquest heard police feared Khan might detonate a suicide belt.
The first team of firearms officers from the City of London Police arrived seconds after Khan had been pursued out of Fishmongers' Hall to find a melée on London Bridge. As they tried to take control of Khan, he said to one of them: "I've got a bomb."
The officer - named only as YX99 in the inquest to protect his identity - then realised Khan had some sort of belt with wires around his waist. As soon as he could do so safely, he opened fire twice.
"Literally the first second the shot became available, I took it," YX99 told the inquest, "to save myself and to try and save the people around me."
The inquest heard six police officers from the Met and City of London fired 20 times at Khan, including 18 in a 90-second period after being sanctioned to carry out a so-called "critical shot" amid fears he was about to detonate his explosive device.
Twelve of the 20 bullets hit Khan, and a forensic pathologist gave the cause of death as haemorrhage due to multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.
Jurors at London's Guildhall concluded that Khan had been lawfully killed by anonymous police officers.
They were directed to return a short form conclusion of lawful killing by coroner Mark Lucraft QC on the grounds that each of the officers who shot Khan believed it was necessary to do so to protect themselves and others.