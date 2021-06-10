Tameda Khamara: Concern grows for missing Camberwell girl
The disappearance of a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on Wednesday is making police "really concerned for her welfare".
Tameda Khamara went missing from the Camberwell area of south-east London on 9 June.
She was wearing her school uniform of grey skirt and blazer and white shirt when she was last spotted.
On Thursday, Southwark Police said anyone who saw the youngster should call 999.
