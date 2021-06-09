Harvey Tyrrell death: Electrician fails to win reduction in jail sentence
An electrician jailed over the death of a seven-year-old boy who was electrocuted in a beer garden has lost a bid to reduce his sentence.
Colin Naylor was sentenced to 12 months for a health and safety offence after the death of Harvey Tyrrell.
He was killed when he touched faulty lighting installed by Naylor outside the King Harold pub in Romford, east London, on 11 September 2018.
The Appeal Court said his culpability in the boy's death had been "high".
The 74-year-old electrician's counsel Graham Trembath QC had argued Naylor's sentence was unfair as he had no previous convictions.
However, Lord Justice Haddon-Cave told the Court of Appeal: "The [trial] judge was, in our judgment, entitled to conclude that Naylor's culpability was high involving actual foresight or wilful blindness."
The pub's landlord, David Bearman, is serving a nine-year sentence having pleaded guilty to manslaughter and stealing electricity from an unmetered supply.
Naylor, of Hockley Road in Rayleigh, Essex, was cleared at trial of gross negligence manslaughter. but convicted of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.