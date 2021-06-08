Chad Gordon: Gunmen jailed for mistaken identity murder
- Published
Two men who shot a "gentle giant" on his doorstep by mistake have been jailed for life.
Chad Gordon, 27, was shot in the face in Haringey, north London, on 18 May 2020 by gunmen who had gone to the wrong address.
Mason Sani-Semedo, 19, from Tottenham, and Cameron Robinson, 20, from Dagenham, were previously found guilty of his murder by an Old Bailey jury.
They were both sentenced to a minimum term of 29 years in prison.
Jurors were told the gunmen travelled to Mr Gordon's home in Wiltshire Gardens on a stolen moped which was later found burnt on a bonfire on Walthamstow Marshes.
Armed with a 9mm handgun, they knocked on the door and fired instantly when it was opened, causing "catastrophic" injuries to the victim.
Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said Mr Gordon, who had autism, was a shy and quiet "gentle giant" who was the "last person anyone would want to kill".
He told the court the identity of the intended target "cannot be known with any certainty", but it had been suggested the defendants were seeking revenge for the death of their friend Jemal Ebrahim, who had been stabbed five days before.
Sentencing the two killers, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb described Mr Gordon as an "ordinary, dignified, decent man" who was "entirely innocent".
"The hurt caused by his evil murder is immeasurable," she added.
Mr Gordon's mother Ann Marie Wilson said her world had been "shattered" by her son's death and the family's lives had "been ruined".
The victim's father, Narson Gordon, said it was "heart wrenchingly sad that Chad was not allowed to flourish and live beyond the age of 27.
"I wish this for no parent," he added.
Sani-Semedo and Robinson were found guilty of possession of a gun with intent as well as murder.
Three other men were all previously cleared of Mr Gordon's murder.