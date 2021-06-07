Islington flower seller murder: Man appears in court over Tony Eastlake killing
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a flower seller in north London.
James Peppiatt, 21, of Elmore Road, Islington, allegedly attacked his late mother's partner, Tony Eastlake, with a knife following an altercation.
Mr Eastlake, known as the "flower man of Islington", collapsed and died from a single wound to the back on 29 May.
Mr Peppiatt spoke by video link from Wormwood Scrubs only to confirm his identity and was remanded in custody.
Judge Simon Mayo QC set a plea hearing for 23 August with a trial date yet to be confirmed.
The court heard 55-year-old Mr Eastlake was a "very well-known member of the local community" who had worked on a flower stall opposite Essex Road station in Islington for about 40 years.
Prosecutor Julian Evans told the court Mr Eastlake had died from a single stab wound to his back.