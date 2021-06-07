Sasha Johnson: Activist still fighting for life after being shot
- Published
A prominent black equal rights activist who was shot in the head at a party in south London is still fighting for her life in hospital, her family have said.
Sasha Johnson, 27, was left critically injured after the attack in Peckham more than two weeks ago.
Her mother, Ellet Dalling, said they had been left "devastated" by the shooting and her daughter's children keep "asking where their mummy is".
One man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the incident.
Ms Johnson was rushed to hospital following the attack in Consort Road more than two weeks ago.
Police have said they do not believe she had been targeted.
Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard told the BBC Ms Johnson remained "under sedation" but is "still very, very much in a severe critical condition".
He said she had undergone two operations to release pressure on her brain but "it's still going to be a number of weeks before we know the full extent of the injury".
He added nobody who was at the party had yet provided information to police and her family were "concerned people are not coming forward to help us".
In a statement, Ms Dalling said: "What has happened to Sasha has left us devastated.
"She is currently fighting for her life in hospital with two children asking where their mummy is. What do I tell them?"
She added: "Sasha is passionate about standing up for others, please come forward and stand up for Sasha."
Ms Johnson, who works in community activism and community support, has been a leading figure in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and is a member of the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP).
Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, has been charged with conspiracy to murder is due to appear at the Old Bailey on 25 June.
Four males who were previously arrested over the shooting were released on bail until late June.