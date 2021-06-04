Fishmongers' Hall: Firearms officer was surprised Usman Khan survived first shots
A firearms officer has told an inquest of his surprise that Usman Khan had not died despite being shot multiple times.
The convicted terrorist killed Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, at a prisoner rehabilitation conference at Fishmongers' Hall on 29 November 2019.
He was chased on to London Bridge then shot 20 times in separate bursts.
The officer, who shot the suspect four times in the second round of gunfire, told Khan's inquest: "All I could think was: 'Why aren't you dead?"'
The hearing at London's Guildhall has been told how the 28-year-old was shot twice by officers initially, before being shot 18 more times after he unexpectedly sat up eight minutes later.
The firearms officer - referred to as AZ99 to protect his identity - told the inquest he was concerned Khan was reaching for a suicide belt, which was wrapped about his waist.
He told the inquest: "At that point there, I thought: 'We're dead.'"
The belt, which Khan had worn on the journey to London from his home in Stafford, turned out to be fake.
The inquest continues.