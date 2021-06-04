Hyde Park stabbing: Police release images of suspects
Police have released images of people wanted in connection to a fight involving knives in London's Hyde Park that left one teenager in hospital.
A video posted on social media shows a 17-year-old being chased by a group armed with what appears to be knives.
Police found a teenager with non-life-threatening stab wounds on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of affray.
An increased police presence remains at the park.
In one video of the fight onlookers can be heard screaming as the teenager is attacked by two men with knife-like weapons.
One witness can be heard shouting: "He bored [slang term for stabbed] him, oh he bored him."
Other footage on social media shows the aftermath of the attack with paramedics and police officers in attendance, surrounded by large crowds of people watching on.
Det Supt Alex Bingley said: "We urge anyone who knows or can identify the men in these pictures to come forward. No piece of information is too small.
"The brazen violence that was witnessed by many people enjoying the sun in Hyde Park was both shocking and unacceptable.
"I want to reassure the public that we are committed to ensuring our parks remain a safe space for everyone to enjoy. We are doing all we can to track down the individuals involved and bring them to justice."