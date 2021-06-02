Tony Eastlake: Man charged with flower seller's murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering a flower seller who was stabbed to death close to his stall in north London.
Tony Eastlake, 55, died at the scene after he was stabbed on Essex Road in Islington on Saturday afternoon.
James Peppiatt, of Elmore Street, Islington, has been accused of murder.
The 21-year-old is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police said.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.