Brixton shooting: Crowds throw objects at police
- Published
A crowd of people threw objects at police who were investigating the shooting of a man in south London.
Firearms officers were called by paramedics to Moorland Road in Brixton at about 21:30 BST on Wednesday.
A man in his mid-20s was taken to hospital with "life-changing" knife and gunshot wounds. A boy, 17, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Officers were then approached by people who threw things at them, the Metropolitan Police said.
Territorial Support Group officers dispersed the crowds, and no police officers are thought to have been seriously hurt.
Police have not said what was thrown at them.
A crime scene is in place and a police presence remains in the area.
