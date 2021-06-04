Coronavirus: Man fined for London canal boat parties
A man who held illegal parties on his canal boat must pay almost £2,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations.
Jordy Nicholas Van Duijvenbode pleaded guilty to holding a gathering of more than 30 people, during strict lockdown restrictions.
Neighbouring houseboat residents in Hackney, east London, reported hearing loud music and voices on 13 February and police raided the boat.
Van Duijvenbode was fined £1,161 at Stratford Magistrates' Court.
Legal costs brought his total bill to £1,902 which must be paid in six months.
Police first spoke to Van Duijvenbode on 5 February after being alerted to reports that a large event was being held on his boat, called the Nebuchadnezzar.
He admitted he was aware of the lockdown restrictions and said there were about 15 people on board at that time.
Then in the early hours of 13 February, dozens of partygoers fled from police although 26 people were issued with penalty notices.
The court heard that officers believed there had been more than 70 people on the boat, which was travelling between Tottenham and the Lea Valley.
Police seized a music system, loudspeakers and lights.
Joke falls flat
In April, Van Duijvenbode said: "In hindsight, I shouldn't have done it."
The court heard then that the defendant was a director of a company linked to pubs and the hospitality industry and that he had unsuccessfully applied for government grants. He claimed the boat party was his "only choice" to make a living.
Van Duijvenbode says he now lives in his Transit van, is on Universal Credit and is set to apply for bankruptcy.
District Judge Susan Holdham said: "Given the time the incident took place there was a real prospect that one the attendees could have been infected.
"These offences occurred because this was the way the defendant made a living.
"But this was true for many people around the country, those who are in the hospitality sector, who run pubs and restaurants."
The judge was unimpressed when he asked what Van Duijvenbode would do for work, and the defendant joked: "Another party boat."