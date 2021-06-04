Finsbury Park stabbing: Man charged with Deliveroo driver's murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a Deliveroo driver who was stabbed in north London.
Takieddine Boudhane, 30, was attacked on his moped on Charteris Road in Finsbury Park on 3 January 2020.
A European Arrest Warrant was issued for Nathan Smith after police found he had left the country the following day.
The 27-year-old was arrested at Heathrow Airport on Thursday having returned from Lisbon, Portugal, the Met Police said.
Mr Smith, who was previously known to be in Salzburg, Austria, and Zurich, Switzerland, was subsequently charged with Mr Boudhane's murder.
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Boudhane, an Algerian national, had been living in the UK for about three years and worked as a driver for Deliveroo and Uber Eats.