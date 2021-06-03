Fishmongers' Hall: Firearms officer thought he was not going home
A firearms officer has told an inquest he did not think he was going home when he realised the Fishmongers' Hall attacker was wearing what he thought was a suicide belt.
Usman Khan had just killed Cambridge University graduates Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones and had been chased out on to London Bridge, on 29 November 2019.
The officer was one of the first to arrive at the scene.
He told jurors Khan's device looked "viable and real".
The officer - being referred to as WS5 to protect his identity - told the inquest at London's Guildhall that he had been parked nearby on Cheapside and was told over the radio to go to London Bridge.
When he arrived he was flagged down by a member of the public and saw a "melee" of people on the pavement.
He and two armed colleagues went across the road.
WS5 said he started pulling people off the suspect and then noticed a "person-borne improvised explosives device".
He described seeing silver tape, wires and cigarette packet-sized packages.
The officer said: "If I'm honest, I didn't think I was going home."
Khan, 28, from Stafford, shouted "Allahu Akbar" at him as he approached.
WS5 managed to pull the last member of the public off Khan and his colleague, YX99, opened fire.
Three officers then retreated before Khan sat up about 10 minutes later and at that point WS5 said he opened fire.
WS5 said he was trying to get a "critical shot" to the head to stop Khan activating any device.
Afterwards it was discovered he had fired 10 shots and the suicide belt turned out to be a fake.
The inquest continues.