Tony Eastlake: Man arrested after flower seller's stab death
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a flower seller who was stabbed to death close to his stall in north London.
Tony Eastlake, 55, died after being attacked on Essex Road, Islington, at around 17:30 BST on Saturday.
The father of one was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect was known to the victim, police said.
Police arrested a man, 21, on Tuesday. The killing is not believed to be the result of a robbery, the Met added.
Det Ch Insp Vicky Tunstall, leading the investigation, said: "Our dedicated team of officers have worked tirelessly since Saturday evening to identify the person suspected of the murder of Tony Eastlake.
"I hope this brings some reassurance to the community after what was an incredibly traumatic and unsettling incident that has cost the life of a well loved and respected man.
"I can confirm that this attack is not believed to have occurred as a result of a robbery."