Coronavirus: Government agrees £1bn Transport for London bailout package
Transport for London (TfL) has secured a £1.08bn funding package from the government, the third bailout since the start of the pandemic.
The government has now given more than £4bn since March 2020 to keep services like the Tube and buses running.
The deal will provide funding until 11 December but requires TfL to find £300m of savings, or new income sources this year.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called the deal "yet another sticking plaster".
He added: "This is not the deal we wanted but we have fought hard to get it to the best place possible.
"After some extremely tough negotiations, we have successfully managed to see off the worst of the conditions the Government wanted to impose.
"These would not only have required huge cuts to transport services equivalent to cancelling 1 in 5 bus routes or closing a Tube line, but would have hampered London's economic recovery as well as the national recovery."
A £1.6bn bailout was agreed in May, followed by a £1.8bn deal in November, which was extended until the end of May.
This new deal confirms TfL will receive income equivalent to £1.78bn in passenger revenue until December, in addition to the £1.08bn bailout.
At the start of the pandemic, TfL's fare revenues fell by 90%. There has been a similar drop in advertising revenues, as companies cancelled contracts to advertise on the London Underground network.
The funding package could be increased or cut depending on passenger numbers.
It also comes with conditions such as from 2023, TfL must increase revenue by between £0.5- £1bn each year.
Mr Khan said: "There are very few options to do this and forcing TfL to impose draconian additional measures on London would be unacceptable."
The government has also called for a review of "TfL's generous pensions scheme" and requires £100m to be set aside for the healthy streets and active travel programmes.
TfL claims the new requirements will also mean the network needs to find savings or new income of around £900m this year.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the package "will support London and its transport network through the pandemic".
He added: "Throughout this process, the government has maintained that these support packages must be fair to taxpayers across the UK and on the condition that action is taken to put TfL on the path to long-term financial sustainability."