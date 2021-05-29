Sasha Johnson: Man, 18, appears in court over activist's shooting
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.
Ms Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, remains in a critical condition after the attack at a house party in Peckham, south London, in the early hours of Sunday.
Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley Hill, Lewisham, was charged on Friday night with conspiracy to murder.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody.
Mr Deriggs did not give an indication of plea.
Prosecutor Carol Udenze told the court Ms Johnson was shot in the head while another person was shot in the foot.
"The Crown's case is that the defendant, in agreement with others, conspired to murder somebody at that address," she said.
Ms Udenze confirmed the police did not believe Ms Johnson was the intended target.
Several members of Mr Deriggs's family, including his parents, were present in the public gallery.
His next court appearance will be at the Old Bailey on 25 June.
Ms Johnson had been among 30 people at a silent disco in the back garden of a home in Consort Road when four men in dark clothing burst in through a side gate and shots were fired, investigators said.
Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard, of the Metropolitan Police, said she was shot in the "ensuing melee" before the suspects fled.
Four other men arrested over the incident have been bailed until late June.
Ms Johnson is a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement and also a founding member of the Taking the Initiative party, which launched last year.
She graduated with a first in social care from Oxford Brookes University and was well known for her activism.
On Monday, a vigil was held for her in Ruskin Park, close to King's College Hospital where Ms Johnson is being treated.