Fishmongers' Hall: Terror attack victims 'touched the lives of so many'
- Published
Emotional tributes to the victims of the Fishmongers' Hall terror attack have been made after an inquest found a series of failings led to the tragedy.
Jurors, who deliberated for over five hours, found Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, were unlawfully killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan.
Khan launched his knife attack at the prisoner rehabilitation event in 2019.
Jurors told Mr Merritt and Ms Jones' families: "They clearly touched the lives of so many, ours included."
At the inquest, the forewoman said: "The jury would like to send their heartfelt condolences to the families of Saskia and Jack and to all who love and miss these two wonderful young people.
"The world lost two bright stars that dreadful day."
"We wanted to convey to the families how seriously we have taken our collective responsibility. How important this is to us, how much their children matter."
The jury also thanked emergency services and the "astonishing individuals" who put themselves in "real danger" to help.
In their verdicts, they found there had been unacceptable management and a lack of accountability in the oversight of Khan, who had been allowed to travel on his own to London.
They concluded there had been failures in the sharing of information between state agencies responsible for monitoring the convicted terrorist.
In a separate statement, the family of Ms Jones said they still have "a number of unanswered questions".
They said: "It could be said that their single-minded view of the rehabilitation of offenders - using Usman Khan, in our view, as a "poster boy" for their programme - significantly clouded their judgement."
"Learning Together declined an opportunity to learn more about Usman Khan and his risk factors.
"This may have contributed to a failure to take account of the steps necessary to protect the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved.
"Their refusal when giving evidence adequately to review past behaviours within their organization and to consider that they may have done things differently is astounding and insulting to the family."
The family said they wanted to distance Ms Jones' connection to the Learning Together charity which organised the event where Khan carried out his attack.