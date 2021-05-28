Santander Cycles: London's bike hire scheme extended
London's cycle scheme has had its sponsorship with Santander extended until 2025, it has been announced.
In the last year, Transport for London (TfL) said the scheme has seen a record number of hires.
Since its launch in 2010, the bikes have been hired more than 101m times, according to TfL figures.
Santander said it plans to introduce 500 electric bikes next summer and to extend the scheme to new parts of the capital.
The bank took over sponsorship of the cycle hires from its rival Barclays in 2015.
It signed an initial seven-year deal and has agreed with TfL to extend it by three more years.
TfL introduced cycle hire to Londoners in July 2010 with 350 docking stations across eight London boroughs.
There are now more than 750 docking stations.
Sadiq Khan welcomed TfL's plans to develop a permanent discount for NHS workers "as a token of appreciation".
"Cycling has been a lifeline for many Londoners over the past year and I'm determined to make it even more accessible to help us rebuild as a cleaner and greener city," he said.
"I'm so pleased that our city's heroic key workers have accessed more than 100,000 free hires since we introduced the offer in March last year."