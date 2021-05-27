BBC News

Man admits manslaughter over wife killing

image captionSuzanne Winnister died from from severe neck and head injuries

A former British Telecom executive has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his wife.

Suzanne Winnister, 66, was found collapsed at the couple's home in Bexley, south-east London, on 8 September last year.

A post mortem exam gave the cause of her death as neck and head injuries.

Leslie Winnister, 69, denied a charge of murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

He will be sentenced on 25 June at the same court.

