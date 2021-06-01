Sarah Everard died from compression of the neck
Sarah Everard died as a result of compression of the neck, a post-mortem examination has found.
The 33-year-old vanished as she walked home in Clapham, south London, on 3 March. Her body was found a week later in woodland near Ashford, Kent.
Her family have been told of the cause of death and are being supported by specialist officers, the Met Police said.
PC Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with Ms Everard's murder and kidnap.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 9 July ahead of a trial that is due to start on 25 October.
