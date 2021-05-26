Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Erik Lamela hit with driving ban
Tottenham Hotspur footballer Erik Lamela has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding.
Lamela, 29, was caught driving eight miles above the speed limit on the A10 between Turkey Street and Hoe Lane, in Enfield, north London, on 13 May 2020.
The Argentine international's Land Rover was doing 48 miles per hour, Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard.
It meant he exceeded the DVLA's 12-point limit having racked up 15 penalty points on his licence.
Lamela did not appear in court despite letters requesting his attendance being sent to his flat in East Finchley.
He was subsequently disqualified from driving.
