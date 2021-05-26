Drug dealers guilty of murdering rival in 'frenzied attack'
A teenager who helped dispose of a talented trumpeter's body parts has been cleared of his killing but found guilty of murdering a second man.
Accomplished jazz musician William Algar, 53, known as Blaise, was killed and chopped up in his Barnes home.
Days later, Ebrima Cham, 35, was also killed in a "frenzied attack" at a flat in Hounslow, on 19 December.
A 19-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty of Mr Cham's murder at the Old Bailey.
The teenager was cleared of the murder and manslaughter of Mr Algar on Wednesday after the jury deliberated for more than 34 hours.
He had previously admitted perverting the course of justice by assisting in the disposal of Mr Algar's body.
Drug dealers Simon Emmons, 40, of no fixed address, and Zimele Dube, 33, of Hounslow, were also convicted of Mr Cham's murder.
The pair were convicted of Mr Cham's murder by a majority of 10 to two.
Vicious attack
Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said the attack on Mr Algar was "of extraordinary viciousness beyond anger".
He told jurors it was "frenzied" and "the work of borderline psychopathic proportions".
Mr Algar was described in court as a "good guy" who suffered from mental health problems including a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
Before his death believed to be around 1 December 2019, he had fallen out with the 19-year-old unnamed defendant over money.
The defendant, described as a drug-dealing gangster, had bullied Mr Algar and threatened to kill his cat, which was never found.
Following Mr Algar's death, the defendant held a meeting on 16 December with Emmons.
Early the next day, Emmons' phone was allegedly used to research dissolving a body in acid - mirroring a plot from the Breaking Bad television series.
Over the next couple of days Mr Algar was dismembered and his limbs were dumped on Hounslow Heath.
The clean-up operation was interrupted by the impromptu decision to attack Mr Cham.
Emmons, Dube and the unidentified 19-year-old travelled to Mr Cham's home and stabbed him 11 times in a "ferocious and frenzied attack", Mr Aylett said.
On 2 January 2020, Mr Algar's head and torso were discovered by police at his home.
The victim's elderly mother had raised the alarm after he failed to keep in touch with her over Christmas.
The 19-year-old unnamed defendant denied the murders and claimed he saw Emmons chopping Mr Algar's legs off with a "Rambo knife".
He admitted going to the house to clean up.
Janayo Lucima, 19, of Kensington, was also convicted of perverting the course of justice after admitting to buying products to clean the flat. Marc Harding, 45, of Hounslow, also admitted perverting the course of justice.
The defendants were remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 23 July at the Old Bailey.