Chad Gordon: Two gunmen convicted over mistaken identity killing
- Published
Two men have been found guilty of murdering a "gentle giant" shot dead on his doorstep by mistake.
Chad Gordon, 27, from Haringey, was shot in the face outside his Haringey home on 18 May 2020, by gunmen who had gone to the wrong address.
Mason Sani-Semedo, 19, from Tottenham, and Cameron Robinson, 20, from Dagenham, were found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.
The pair were also found guilty of possession of a gun with intent.
They will be sentenced at the same court on 8 June.
Three others, Javarn Carter-Fraser, 23, from Tottenham, Clive Spencer, 24, from Tottenham, and Talye Olabisi, 24, of no fixed address, were cleared of murder.
Jurors were told the gunmen went to Mr Gordon's home in Wilshire Gardens by mistake.
Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said Mr Gordon, who had autism, was the "last person anyone would want to kill".
He was described as a shy and quiet "gentle giant" who was well-liked and polite.
Mr Glasgow previously told the court "the actual identity of the intended target cannot be known with any certainty".
"No-one who knew Chad Gordon can understand why he might have been targeted in such a violent and shocking way and most believe that a mistake must have been made by his killers," he said.
Mr Glasgow suggested the defendants were all out to avenge the death of a friend, Jemal Ebrahim, who had been stabbed five days before.
Mr Glasgow said the killers arrived on 18 May on a stolen moped.
The gunmen, armed with a 9mm handgun, knocked on the front door and fired instantly when it was opened by Mr Gordon.
A bullet struck him in the face, causing "catastrophic" injuries, the court heard.
Afterwards, the moped and clothes were burned on a bonfire on Walthamstow Marshes.
It was alleged Mr Carter-Fraser gave the gunmen petrol to destroy the incriminating evidence while Olabisi and Spencer provided a change of clothes.
Detectives collected hours of CCTV evidence for the prosecution, believed to be the largest amount in a Met Police homicide investigation.
Susan Krikler, from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "This was a pre-planned execution of a man on his doorstep, but in a tragic error these killers went to the wrong house and murdered the wrong person.
"Mr Gordon was never involved in any criminality and was described as a gentle giant by those who knew him.
"These killers have shown no remorse during these proceedings and the murder weapon has never been found."