How chess changed the lives of two migrant families
By Saroj Pathirana
BBC World Service
- Published
Like many migrant families, starting a new life in the US was not easy for the Adewumis.
After fleeing persecution by Boko Haram in their native Nigeria, the family of four made their way to New York. They spent the first few months living in a homeless shelter, relying on food and financial aid from the government.
But their youngest son, Tanitoluwa - Tani for short - spent those months engrossed in a new hobby: chess. He played, studied, read books - and he was good.
So good, that after just a few months of playing, he won the New York State chess championship in 2019 for his age group.
After that, everything changed.
Tani made headlines around the world.
His story was remarkable - a homeless third grader winning a prestigious chess tournament and outwitting kids from elite schools with private chess tutors.
Support poured in for Tani. His tutors at his school and local chess club, Shawn Martinez and Russell Makofsky, waived his tuition fees while his family were overwhelmed with gifts and kind gestures.
"One family gave me a brand new car - a Honda Accord," says Kayode Adewumi, Tani's father.
"They gave us a TV. They gave us furniture, kitchen equipment, a bed... they gave us everything."
Soon after, the family had a home, a six-figure bank account, and scholarship offers for Tani from three elite private schools. One anonymous donor paid their rent for an entire year.
The support was life-changing for the family. Despite running a successful printing press in Nigeria, Kayode had been unable to find a well-paying job in New York.
"The person who helped us get the shelter said there is nothing I could do in this country unless I do the unskilled labour because I didn't go to school here," he remembers.
He now works as an agent for a reputed real estate company and says he is doing really well.
'Chess changed my life'
Tani's chess career has flourished, too. At 10 years old, he has become a National Chess Master - a prestigious chess title used by the US Chess Federation.
But now, he has even bigger dreams.
"I want to be the youngest ever grand master," he says - the highest chess title.
Tani's family is not the only one to have had their life transformed by chess.
Across the Atlantic, a nine-year-old chess prodigy saved his family from deportation.
Shreyas Royal - or Shrez for short - had been living with his family in the UK when his father's working visa expired.
His parents, Jitendra and Anju Singh, had moved to south-east London from India when Shrez was three. But in 2018, his father was told the only way he could renew his visa was to earn more than £120,000 a year - which he did not.
By that time, his nine-year-old son was playing chess competitively and representing England internationally. He was ranked second in the world in his age group.
"When we came here with my work visa, we never thought that Shrez going to play chess [meant] the whole life will change for us," says Jitendra.
After a public outcry, then Home Secretary Sajid Javid personally intervened to allow the family to stay in the UK, calling Shreyas "one of the most gifted chess players in his generation".
These words were echoed by many others in the chess scene, including Malcolm Pein, captain of the England Open chess team, who said Shreyas was "the greatest British chess prospect in a generation".
The family is settled, and Shrez - now 12 years old - says he is happy.
"Of course, I feel very good," he says. "Once you get used to certain things and a place, it is difficult to suddenly change all that. So, I feel very happy that we could stay."
"Chess changed my life a lot. It is mainly about working hard and believing in yourself."
Maintaining an expensive talent
Support for Tani and Shrez played a key part in changing their families' circumstances.
But chess can be an expensive sport and a difficult one to sustain financially.
Competing in over-the-board tournaments is one of the only ways to win new chess titles - but that can be expensive. Fees, travel, and accommodation costs can range anywhere from a few dozen to a few thousand dollars.
"Once Shrez was the second in the world in his age group, we didn't get the same support," says Jitendra. "So, we had to reduce the number of tournaments he attends."
"We don't have any sponsors now, so I have to spend everything for him."
Determined to help his son's success, Jitendra decided to sell his apartment in India to help with expenses.
"I have taken a lot of loans to support Shrez," he admits.
Chess has seen a huge boost in popularity over the past year - partly due to lockdown, and in big part due to the popularity of the Netflix series The Queen's Gambit.
The number of accounts has doubled on the biggest online chess site and hundreds of thousands of viewers tune in to watch chess streams online.
But support for talented chess players still pales in comparison to more traditional sports, like football or basketball.
Jitendra says he is determined to support his son as long as he can, but thinks it is important that the game is also supported by the community.
"I am trying my best, but I don't know how I can continue in the future."