Sasha Johnson: Black Lives Matter activist shot by group of men
A prominent Black Lives Matter activist was shot by a group of four black men at a party in south London, police say.
Sasha Johnson is critically ill in hospital after being shot in the head at a property in Peckham on Sunday.
Met Commander Alison Heydari said the men had "entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm".
Ms Johnson's party previously said she had received death threats but police have said there was "nothing to suggest" it was "a targeted attack".
Cdr Heydari added detectives were also "not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to this incident".
Ms Johnson, 27, was left in a life-threatening condition following the shooting at the property in Consort Road at about 03:00 BST.
On Monday Ms Johnson's party, the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), said she had undergone an operation and remained in critical care.
Cdr Heydari said the men who shot her had been "dressed in dark coloured clothing" and had left before officers had arrived at the scene.
She added police were "making good progress" in their investigation but they needed the public's help "to identify the person - or people - responsible".
"If you have any information about the events of Sunday morning we need you to contact police immediately," she said.