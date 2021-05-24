Murdered woman not protected from triple partner killer, family say
The sister of a woman who was the third victim of a man who killed his partners said she is "extremely angry" her sibling was not protected, an inquest heard.
Theodore Johnson, 67, strangled ex-girlfriend Angela Best in December 2016 after she met another man.
He already had two manslaughter convictions related to killing former partners.
Johnson is currently serving a 30-year jail sentence for her murder.
He had beaten her with a claw hammer and strangled her with a dressing gown cord after she went to his flat to help him with a passport application.
Johnson met Ms Best while on unescorted leave from a secure mental hospital, where he had been ordered to stay after killing his common-law wife.
She was unaware of his convictions during the start of their relationship, the inquest heard.
Ms Best's sister Lorraine Jones said the family was "inconsolable" after the death.
In a statement read out by Coroner Mary Hassell, Ms Jones said: "I feel extremely angry because my sister was not protected."
She said there were missed opportunities, described a "severe lack of professional curiosity" and referred to a "lack of supervision and accountability".
In 1981, Johnson was found guilty of manslaughter for killing his wife Yvonne Johnson by pushing her off the ninth-floor balcony of their home in Wolverhampton.
He was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter by provocation.
Then, in 1993, a couple of years before meeting Ms Best, he was convicted of strangling his common law wife Yvonne Bennett with a belt at their home in London before trying to hang himself.
The prosecution accepted his responsibility was diminished due to depression and a personality disorder.
He was handed a hospital order with restrictions at the Old Bailey.
'Not good enough'
In 1996, while on unescorted leave from hospital he met Ms Best.
A mental health tribunal allowed Johnson to leave the hospital in October 1997.
A condition of his discharge included telling supervising doctors and social workers if he formed any new relationships but the inquest heard he repeatedly failed to do, even though he had already been seeing Ms Best for a year.
Ms Jones said in her statement: "We feel it's simply not good enough to have relied repeatedly on [Johnson] self-reporting."
She added she has no doubt that had her sister been told about Johnson's history, she would have ended the friendship immediately.
The inquest at St Pancreas Coroner's Court continues.