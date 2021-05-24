Agnes Akom: Man charged with murder over missing woman
A man has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman who went missing from north-west London a fortnight ago.
Agnes Akom, who was also known as Dora, was last seen when she left her home in Cricklewood Broadway on 9 May.
Her body has not been found but the Metropolitan Police said Neculai Paizan, 63, had been charged with her murder on Sunday.
Mr Paizan is due to appear in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Ms Akom had moved to London from Hungary three years ago.
She is described as being about 5ft 5in (165cm) tall with blonde hair, and was wearing a white fake fur coat, blue ripped jeans and light pink trainers when she went missing.
Police said officers were "still pursuing all possible lines of inquiry" and appealed for anyone "to come forward if they see or have seen anything suspicious that they feel may be relevant".