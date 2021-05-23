Peckham shooting: Woman treated for life-threatening injuries
A woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries after being shot in south-east London.
The shooting happened in Consort Road in Peckham at about 03:00 BST, the Met Police said.
Officers, including firearms specialists, attended along with the London Ambulance Service.
No arrests have been made and police are asking residents to check doorbell and dashcam footage for any images that might help their investigation.
Door-to-door inquiries are continuing and a number of roads are closed.
The woman, thought to be aged in her 20s, remains in hospital.
