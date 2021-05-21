Former Great Ormond Street porter groomed family to get at boys
A former porter at Great Ormond Street Hospital "groomed" an entire family so he could sexually abuse three young brothers, a court has heard.
Paul Farrell, 55, previously pleaded guilty to 76 offences against eight victims between 1985 and 2020.
Wood Green Crown Court heard he kept a diary of threats and bribes he used to keep one of his victims under control.
Farrell, of Castle Road in Camden, north London, will be sentenced at the end of the hearing.
The court has been told the former porter befriended the parents of his victims and acted as a babysitter in order to abuse their children at addresses across the capital.
Prosecutor Paul Douglass said the defendant had "effectively manipulated and groomed the whole family" in order to "get at" the three brothers.
'Malicious threats'
He explained that evidence seized from one of Farrell's phones showed how "he kept a diary in which he noted down, day by day, his strategy to keep them under his control".
These included reminders of presents to buy for members of the family, or to offer himself as a babysitter.
One of the brothers was aged 12 when the abuse started and the court heard Farrell had used "malicious threats, bribes and promises" to abuse him over a three-to-four-year period.
In one diary entry he noted he would "give (the victim) £10 for letting me stay in his room", while on another he said he would tell him he would get "very angry" if the boy's parents ever found out.
Mr Douglass said the boy would be attacked while he slept and had "frequently expressed his distress to the defendant" but Farrell would continue.
In a victim impact statement read by the prosecutor, the boy said he cried himself to sleep during the abuse and described feeling suicidal following his ordeal.
The court heard the victim's two younger brothers were abused by Farrell in the bedroom they shared, with the abuse happening while they were both in the room.
Mr Douglass added that their older brother had no suspicion that his younger brothers were also being abused by Farrell at the time.
The 55-year-old worked at Great Ormond Street Hospital between 1994 and 2020, but he did not target any patients.
His offences, carried out between 1985 and 2020, include attempted rape, sexual assault of a child under 13 and making indecent photographs of children, against victims now aged between nine and 43, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.
The court has heard the total number of offences Farrell had committed numbered "not less than 560 over a period of 35 years" but that the true figure was "likely to be in the thousands".
A hospital spokeswoman previously said Farrell's actions were "in direct contrast to everything we stand for as a children's hospital".
She added that "anyone who has concerns about this case to call the helpline that we have set up with the NSPCC on 0800 101 996".
Farrell is expected to be sentenced on Monday.