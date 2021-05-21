Tamara Ecclestone burglary: Third man guilty of £26m celebrity raids
- Published
A third Italian man has been convicted over his role in a £25m raid on Tamara Ecclestone's luxury London home.
The homes of the socialite, Frank Lampard and the late Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha were targeted in a series of high-end burglaries in December 2019.
Jugoslav Jovanovic, from Milan, pleaded guilty on 14 May at Isleworth Crown Court to conspiracy to burgle.
He also admitted a charge of attempting to convert criminal property.
He will be sentenced at a later date, along with two other Italian men - Alessandro Maltese and Alessandro Donati - who pleaded guilty at earlier hearings to conspiracy to commit burglaries.
Mr Jovanovic denied one count of conspiring to commit money laundering and will go on trial for that in October.
The 24-year-old's pleas can now be reported after the media successfully challenged temporary restrictions.
The home of the former Chelsea manager and England international Mr Lampard was the first to be raided, on 1 December.
A diamond watch, cufflinks and a clock worth an estimated £60,000 were taken.
Then on 10 December, a Knightsbridge property belonging to the Srivaddhanaprabha family was targeted.
It was duty-free billionaire Leicester City owner Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's home before his death in a helicopter crash outside the club's King Power Stadium in October 2018.
This time, 400,000 euros in cash was taken, as well as expensive watches.
The final burglary, on the palatial home near Kensington Palace that Ms Ecclestone shares with her husband Jay Rutland, resulted in about £25m worth of valuables being stolen.
Ms Ecclestone, the daughter of ex-Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, was on a Christmas family holiday in Lapland with Mr Rutland, their daughter and their dog at the time.