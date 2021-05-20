Murderer James Ford who tried to help terror attack victim freed
A murderer who tried to help one of the victims of the London Bridge terror attack has been cleared by the Parole Board to be freed from prison.
James Ford was jailed for life in 2004 after admitting the murder of a woman with the mental age of a 15-year-old.
Amanda Champion, 21, was strangled and slashed across the throat in a random attack in Ashford, Kent.
Ford phoned the Samaritans' service 45 times confessing he had killed a woman.
A document detailing the Parole Board's decision said at the time of Ford's offending he was described as "being willing to use violence and a weapon as a way of dealing with anger, rejection and stress".
It added he was "prone to hold grudges and had tried to exert power and control over other people".
During his time in custody he took a range of courses and rehabilitation programmes, and moved to an open prison where he was seen as "positive and compliant".
'Saw the attacker'
His release is also subject to licence conditions, including taking part supervision and disclosing relationships, with limits placed on who he contacts and where he goes.
At the time of the Fishmongers' Hall attack on 29 November, 2019, Ford was on day release and taking part in the Learning Together prisoner education event.
Giving evidence to the inquest into the deaths of Saskia Jones and Jack Merritt last month, he described how he met Usman Khan at the start of the event.
Ford recalled: "I said 'it's nice in here, but it's a bit strange all this', he didn't really respond.
"He was wearing his coat, it was long-sleeve and done up to the neck, I thought it was strange - it was quite warm in there."
Ford later appeared emotional as he told how he tried to help Ms Jones after she was stabbed.
He said: "She was lying on her side, she was bleeding, she wasn't really moving", adding: "I can't bring myself to say it - I saw the attacker."