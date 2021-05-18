Penge crash: Met Police officer to be charged over deaths
A Met Police officer is to be charged with causing the deaths by dangerous driving of a 10-year-old aspiring child actor and his aunt.
Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper, 34, were hit by a car in Penge, south-east London, in August 2016.
In 2017, Joshua Dobby, 23, was jailed for 12 years after he admitted manslaughter after knocking them over during a police chase.
On Tuesday, charges were ordered against PC Edward Welch, 32.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said he would also be charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.
The date and court venue for his first appearance will be fixed in due course.
A second police officer, who was with PC Welch, has not been charged as the CPS concluded "the legal test for a prosecution was not met for any alleged offences".
At the time of Makayah's death, Sam Brown, the managing director of his acting agency, described him as "extremely talented".
She said: "He had recently auditioned for a role in a new TV series and had been seen for a number of TV commercials. Makayah was a bright young star who had a strong passion and talent for acting."