Maida Vale pub rebuilt after demolition serves first indoor drinks
- Published
A pub that was rebuilt "brick by brick" after being demolished, shortly before it was to be given listed status, has welcomed its first customers inside.
The Carlton Tavern in Maida Vale, originally opened in the 1920s, was demolished by developers CTLX in 2015.
Later that year, they were ordered to rebuild it exactly as before by Westminster City Council but refused and appealed against the decision.
An inquiry by the Planning Inspectorate in 2016 found in favour of the council.
Five years later, the pub is open again for business and has welcomed some longstanding customers.
Landlord Tom Rees, said: "We had a really lovely visit from Jimmy, who's one of our regulars, he's 94, and his friend John, absolutely loving sitting in the warm.
"He's really happy that we've brought the pub back and he just loves being back here."
The new version of the Carlton, which CTLX had hoped to replace with flats and a smaller pub, has a stronger emphasis on serving food, but still welcomes those just looking for a drink.
"It's been a huge effort," Mr Rees said.
"It was a real shame when it got knocked down, but what we're doing is completely different to what the pub was.
"Hopefully we're still serving the same needs of the community and more of the community than before."
Regulars will see some of the fixtures and fittings from the original pub that were salvaged from the rubble following the demolition.
Mr Rees said it was "nice to be in the thick of it again and just feel that buzz", with pubs allowed to open up indoors since Monday for the first time this year.
He believes the hospitality industry have been "scapegoated" during the pandemic and believes any changes to the government's roadmap out of lockdown could harm venues once again.
"We are relying on the roadmap continuing as planned, because we're not making much money as it is," he added.