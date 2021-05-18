E-scooters set for hire trial in parts of London
Some electric scooters are set to be allowed on London's roads as part of a year-long trial.
Despite them being a common sight across the city, it is not lawful to use the scooters in public areas.
Data released by police last month showed e-scooters had been used in hundreds of offences, including assaults and burglaries.
From 7 June, some local authorities will allow people to rent e-scooters that have safety features added.
They will have a maximum speed of 12.5mph, which is below the 15.5mph limit set by the Department for Transport.
Other features that go beyond national guidelines include front and rear lights which will always be on throughout a rental and an audible warning system that can be used without riders adjusting their grip of the handlebar.
Prices have not been announced, but in other cities it typically costs £1 to unlock an e-scooter plus a fee of 14p-20p per minute.
Riders will have to take an online safety course before their first hire.
Initially e-scooters will be restricted to the following boroughs: Ealing, Hammersmith and Fulham, Richmond, City of London and Kensington and Chelsea. Users will also be able to hire the scooters in Canary Wharf and ride them throughout the borough of Tower Hamlets.
The trial will use "geo-fencing" technology in a bid to stop the scooters being used outside the set boundaries.
Privately owned scooters will still not be allowed on London's public roads, cycle lanes and pavements.
Will Norman, London's walking and cycling commissioner, said it was important e-scooters were "trialled in this rigorous way" to ensure high standards.
Helen Sharp, who is leading the project for TfL, said: "We're doing all we can to support London's safe and sustainable recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, and it's clear that e-scooters could act as an innovative, greener alternative to car trips."