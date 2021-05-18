Croydon tram crash inquest: Families pay tribute to victims
The families of the seven people killed in the Croydon tram crash have paid tribute to their loved ones at an inquest into their deaths.
Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, died in the 2016 accident.
Mark Smith, 35 and Donald Collett, 62, both from Croydon, were also killed, while a further 51 people were injured.
The inquest had been due to begin in October, but was delayed due to Covid.
Mr Chinnery, who worked for wet waste firm Hydro Cleansing, was a huge Crystal Palace fan, and also loved classic cars, Croydon Town Hall heard.
His mother Beverley Gray said he was also a big fan of Madness; the band sent cards and flowers when they heard of his death.
"Not a day goes by that I don't think about him and what he would have become," she said.
"I wonder what he would look like and if he would have changed much. He was a handsome lad with an infectious laugh."
Tracy Angelo, Mr Collett's daughter, said her father had always lived in south London and worked on many of the skyscrapers in Canary Wharf.
"There were many funny stories that came out of those days, which my sister and I could listen to for hours," she said.
Ms Angelo added: "One of the things he would always say to us if we called him of an evening with a worry or a problem; he would tell us to sleep on it and things would always look better in the morning," she said.
"Unfortunately though, this piece of advice has not been something that I can say is true since 9 November 2016; things have not looked better in the morning for any of us without Dad's smiling face in our world."
Robert Huxley's son Ross told the inquest his father had been "loyal, dependable and totally committed" to his family.
The football-mad father of two started his career as an electrician at the age of 15 alongside his twin brother, and had a career spanning 40 years.
"Bob was always there for those who needed him and was a very generous man, not just with material things but with the most precious gift of his time," Mr Huxley said.
Marilyn Logan, widow of Philip Logan, told the inquest that she and her husband had been together for 32 years, and had grown up together in the Croydon and Thornton Heath area.
The couple's granddaughter Danielle said Mr Logan, a bricklayer and builder, had been a loving stepfather to her four children and had been obsessed with being outdoors and home improvements.
The inquest hearing continues.