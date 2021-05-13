Daniel Laskos: Two boys and a man charged with teenager's murder
Three people have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Harold Wood, east London.
Daniel Laskos died from a stab wound following reports of a fight on Church Road on the evening of 7 May.
Two boys, aged 15 and 17, and Callum Hands, 20, of Romford have all since been charged with his murder.
The three have been remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 14 May.
They have also been charged with each being in possession of an offensive weapon.
Three other males arrested in connection with Daniel's death have been released on bail until early June.
