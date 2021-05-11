Yat-Sen Chang: Ballet dancer found guilty of sex assaults
A former English National Ballet principal dancer has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his students.
Yat-Sen Chang attacked girls and women at the English National Ballet and Young Dancers Academy in London between December 2009 and March 2016.
The 49-year-old was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration. He was cleared of one offence.
He will be sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court on 18 June.
Judge Edward Connell told Chang his offending had "escalated in seriousness" and warned him he faced a "lengthy custodial sentence".
The offences related to four females, aged between 16 and 18 at the time, who accused the dancer of touching them inappropriately during massages at the schools.
The jury was told Chang, who now lives in the German city of Kiel, had "used his position" as a "famous and revered" ballet dancer to abuse his students.
"For his part, he trusted that his fame and his position would protect him from complaint, or from consequences of his actions," prosecutor Joel Smith said.
Chang had denied all the allegations, saying he had "no idea" why they had been made.
According to a profile on the Theatre Kiel website, Chang joined the English National Ballet in 1993 and was a principal dancer until 2011. He performed in productions including The Nutcracker, Coppelia and Sleeping Beauty.
The ballet dancer was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.